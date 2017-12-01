LyrWP

WordPress themes, plugins & services, from independent developers. Curated.

GrowthPress – Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme

GrowthPress WordPress Theme

GrowthPress - Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme. GrowthPress is modern SEO and… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 38
  • 2
Showcase Easy Digital Downloads Theme

Showcase WordPress Theme For EDD

Showcase is a unique Easy Digital Downloads theme that will help you sell your… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 27
  • 3
WP Dispensary

WP Dispensary

The complete online menu management solution for marijuana dispensaries and… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 27
  • 3
Affiliate Coupons

Affiliate Coupons

Affiliate Coupons is a free WordPress plugin for Affiliate Marketers which help… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 8
  • 4
NicheWP WordPress Theme

NicheWP WordPress Theme

NicheWP is a lightweight and high performance WordPress Theme. It was… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 37
  • 3
Amazon Affiliate for WordPress

AAWP Amazon Affiliate For WordPress Plugin

Amazon Affiliate for WordPress is the best plugin to advertise Amazon products… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 12
  • 3
Zeko WordPress Theme

Zeko Charity WordPress Theme

Zeko was created to help create awareness of the treatment of animals. Zeko is… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 65
  • 3
Anti Theme & Plugin

Anti Theme And Plugin

Anti is a Theme & Plugin for creating clear and fast websites. Making… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 83
  • 6
Tabor WordPress theme

Tabor Theme

Tabor is a simple elegant WordPress theme specifically for content creators.… 

  • 14. Dec
  • 167
  • 6
Tabor WordPress theme

Tabor Theme

Tabor is a simple elegant WordPress theme specifically for content creators.… 

  • 14. Dec
  • 167
  • 6
Login Designer

Login Designer

Make styling your WordPress login page a breeze with this easy to use plugin.… 

  • 14. Dec
  • 148
  • 6
Anti Theme & Plugin

Anti Theme And Plugin

Anti is a Theme & Plugin for creating clear and fast websites. Making… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 83
  • 6
Academy Pro WordPress theme

Academy Pro Theme

Academy Pro is a child theme for the Genesis framework. It's aimed at educators… 

  • 14. Dec
  • 76
  • 5
Zeko WordPress Theme

Zeko Charity WordPress Theme

Zeko was created to help create awareness of the treatment of animals. Zeko is… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 65
  • 3
GrowthPress – Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme

GrowthPress WordPress Theme

GrowthPress - Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme. GrowthPress is modern SEO and… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 38
  • 2
NicheWP WordPress Theme

NicheWP WordPress Theme

NicheWP is a lightweight and high performance WordPress Theme. It was… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 37
  • 3
WP Dispensary

WP Dispensary

The complete online menu management solution for marijuana dispensaries and… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 27
  • 3
Showcase Easy Digital Downloads Theme

Showcase WordPress Theme For EDD

Showcase is a unique Easy Digital Downloads theme that will help you sell your… 

  • 19. Dec
  • 27
  • 3

Want to add your find to LyrWP?

Collections

Amazon Affiliate for WordPress Affiliate Coupons WP Dispensary

Plugins

View this collection 

  • 4
NicheWP WordPress Theme Showcase Easy Digital Downloads Theme GrowthPress – Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme

Themes

View this collection 

  • 7

Latest Posts

No fuck off

No Themeforest, CodeCanyon, CreativeMarket On LyrWP Thank You

Since I launched LyrWP a few days ago, I've had a number of submissions from marketplaces. The likes of Themeforest,…

  • General
  • 18. Dec
  • 125
Read more

LyrWP A Curated Collection Of WordPress Products & Services

Welcome to LyrWP, with so much bluff and bluster, 50 best themes for the 300 best plugins for that. It can be hard to…

  • General
  • 14. Dec
  • 57
Read more

Newsletter

Never miss a thing! Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated.

About

LyrWP Curating WordPress one theme & plugin at a time.

Navigation
Follow

Submit